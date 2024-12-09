Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's bankruptcies set to hit 11-year high in 2024, data shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's bankruptcies set to hit 11-year high in 2024, data shows

Japan's bankruptcies set to hit 11-year high in 2024, data shows

FILE PHOTO: A train of the Yurikamome line, a driverless automatic train system, runs with the city skyline in the background, in Tokyo, Japan, April 21, 2021. Picture taken April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

09 Dec 2024 12:36PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's bankruptcy filings this year are set to surpass 10,000 and hit the highest since 2013, private-sector data by Tokyo Shoko Research (TSR) showed on Monday, ahead of a closely watched central bank meeting next week.

In November, 841 Japanese companies went bankrupt, bringing the January-November tally to 9,164, already exceeding last year's total, data from the credit research agency showed.

The 2024 bankruptcy figure will likely exceed 10,000 for the first time since 2013, when 10,855 firms went bankrupt.

The Bank of Japan holds a rate review on Dec. 18-19 at which policymakers will scrutinise recent economic indicators to see if they are in line with forecasts. Market expectations for the next BOJ rate hike have fluctuated between December and January.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement