Business

Japan's biggest banks to raise housing loan rates after BOJ's policy tweak
Japan's biggest banks to raise housing loan rates after BOJ's policy tweak

FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Bank's signboard is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a branch of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) Trust Bank in Tokyo, Japan September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
30 Dec 2022 02:31PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2022 02:31PM)
TOKYO : Japan's three biggest banks said on Friday they would raise interest rates for housing loans for next month, reflecting the Bank of Japan's tweak in its ultra-loose policy.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the main banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, will raise 10-year fixed-rate loans by 0.26 per centage point to 3.79 per cent, while that rate for Mizuho Bank, the main banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group, will be 3.50 per cent, up by 0.3 per centage point.

Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, the main banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will raise the rate by 0.18 per centage point to 3.7 per cent.

Each bank has special loan programs for selected customers so their rates will be lower, with Sumitomo Mitsui charging 1.14 per cent, Mizuho 1.60 per cent and Mitsubishi UFJ 1.05 per cent.

Japan's central bank surprised the market last week by raising the cap on 10-year bond yield to 0.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent.

Source: Reuters

