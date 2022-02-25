Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's central bank lowers limits on CP, corporate bond purchases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's central bank lowers limits on CP, corporate bond purchases

Japan's central bank lowers limits on CP, corporate bond purchases

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

25 Feb 2022 04:41PM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 04:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Friday it had decided to reduce the maximum amounts of commercial paper (CP) and corporate bonds it can buy in a single issuer's outright purchase for the April-September period.

The BOJ set a single issuer's outright CP purchases at 100 billion yen ($868 million), and a single issuer's outright corporate bonds purchases at 250 billion yen, the central bank said in a statement.

The disclosure follows an announcement by the BOJ in December that it will end in March increased purchases of CP and corporate bonds that it rolled out in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 115.2600 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us