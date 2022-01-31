Logo
Japan's consumer confidence worsens in Jan - govt
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way at the Ameyoko shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

31 Jan 2022 01:09PM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 01:09PM)
TOKYO : Japan's consumer confidence fell in January for a second month, the government said on Monday, as the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant dampened shoppers' mood.

A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 36.7 in January, down from 39.1 in December.

The government downgraded its assessment of the sentiment index, saying it was stalling.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

