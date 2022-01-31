Japan's consumer confidence worsens in Jan - govt

TOKYO : Japan's consumer confidence fell in January for a second month, the government said on Monday, as the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant dampened shoppers' mood.

A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 36.7 in January, down from 39.1 in December.

The government downgraded its assessment of the sentiment index, saying it was stalling.

