Japan's consumer confidence worsens in March - govt
FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective face mask is seen at a site selling women's clothes inside a shopping mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

08 Apr 2022 01:06PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 01:06PM)
TOKYO : Japan's consumer confidence index fell for a third month in March, the government said on Friday, despite the government's lifting of COVID-19 curbs across the country late in the month.

A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 32.8 in March, down from 35.2 in February.

The government downgraded its assessment of the sentiment index, saying weak movements were observed.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

