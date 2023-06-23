Japan's core consumer inflation stays above BOJ target for 14th straight month

TOKYO : Japan's core consumer prices in May rose 3.2 per cent from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, slowing from the previous month but staying above the central bank's 2 per cent target for the 14th straight month.

The reading casts doubt on the Bank of Japan's view that the recent cost-push inflation will prove temporary, and may keep alive expectations it could tweak its massive stimulus programme this year.

The increase in the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food but includes energy items, slightly exceeded a median market forecast for a 3.1 per cent rise. It was slower than a 3.4 per cent gain in April.

An index that strips away the effects of both fresh food and fuel - closely watched by the BOJ as a key barometer of domestic demand-driven price trends - rose 4.3 per cent in May from a year earlier. The rise, which followed a 4.1 per cent gain in April, was the biggest year-on-year increase since June 1981, the data showed.

With inflation having stayed above its target for a year, markets are simmering with speculation the BOJ will soon start to phase out its stimulus, which critics say is distorting markets and hurting financial institutions' profits.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has stressed the central bank's readiness to keep ultra-loose policy until inflation is sustainably around 2 per cent and accompanied by wage hikes.

Ueda has also said core consumer inflation will slow back below 2 per cent toward the middle of this fiscal year, though sustained price rises have put that view into some doubt.

The data heightens the chance the BOJ will revise up its inflation forecasts at its next quarterly review in July.

In its last projections made in April, the central bank expected core consumer inflation to hit 1.8 per cent in the current fiscal year ending in March 2024. That is much lower than a 2.6 per cent increase projected in a Reuters poll taken in May.