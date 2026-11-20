TOKYO, Nov 20 : Japan's annual core inflation accelerated in October and exceeded the central bank's 2 per cent target for the second straight month, a sign of broadening price pressures that cements the case for a near-term interest rate.

The data will be among factors the Bank of Japan will scrutinise at its next two-day policy meeting ending on December 18, when many market players expect the central bank to hike its policy rate to 1.5 per cent from the current 1.25 per cent.

The core consumer price index (CPI), which strips away the effect of volatile fresh food, rose 2.2 per cent in October from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, compared with a median market forecast for a 2.3 per cent gain. It followed a 2.1 per cent rise in September.

An index that strips away the effects of both volatile fresh food and fuel, which is closely watched by the BOJ as a better gauge of demand-driven price pressures, rose 2.2 per cent in October from a year earlier after increasing 2.4 per cent in September.

Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics, expects inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, to accelerate sharply over the coming months as firms continue to pass on rising raw material costs.

"The upshot is that we now expect the Bank of Japan to lift rates to 2.5 per cent by the middle of next year," he wrote in a research note.

With stubbornly high energy costs and rising import prices from a weak yen adding to inflationary pressures, the BOJ raised its policy rate to 1.25 per cent in September after delivering a hike in June — a shorter interval than the roughly twice-a-year hikes in 2024 and 2025.

The central bank kept rates steady last month, declaring victory in its 14-year battle to hit its price target.