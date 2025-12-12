Japan's core inflation likely held at 3.0% in November: Reuters poll

TOKYO, Dec 12 : Japan's core inflation rate likely held well above the central bank's 2 per cent target in November, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, although moderating food price hikes have taken some pressure off consumers ahead of an expected rate hike next week.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes energy items but excludes fresh food prices, was expected to have risen 3.0 per cent in November from a year earlier, according to the median forecast of the 18 economists polled.

The rate would be the same as in October, after a 2.9 per cent rise in September and a 2.7 per cent increase in August.

Analysts pointed to easing food price inflation offsetting an uptick in energy bills because of the end of the government's summer-time utility subsidies.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Core inflation has exceeded the Bank of Japan's 2 per cent target for more than 3.5 years. The central bank is likely to raise interest rates at its December 18-19 meeting, sources have told Reuters.

Most economists expect the BOJ to hike the short-term interest rate to 0.75 per cent from current 0.5 per cent next week, polls have found.

The government will announce the November CPI data at 8:30 a.m. on December 19 (2330 GMT on December 18), just hours before the BOJ's decision.