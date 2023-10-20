Japan's core inflation slows in Sept as cost pressures ease

TOKYO : Japan's core inflation in September slowed below the 3 per cent threshold for the first time in over a year, data showed on Friday, a sign cost-push pressure was easing.

The data will be among data the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will scrutinise at its two-day policy meeting ending on Oct. 31, when it will produce fresh quarterly growth and price forecasts.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 2.8 per cent in September from a year earlier, government data showed, compared with a median market forecast for a 2.7 per cent increase.

Core consumer inflation thus slowed to below 3 per cent for the first time since August 2022, the data showed.

The core-core index, which strips away fresh food and fuel costs, rose 4.2 per cent in September from a year earlier, the data showed, slowing from a 4.3 per cent gain in August.