Japan's core inflation steady in November, stays above BOJ target

TOKYO, Dec 19 : Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0 per cent in November from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, staying above the central bank's 2 per cent target for the 44th straight month.

The outcome reinforces market expectations the Bank of Japan will ‌raise interest rates to 0.75 per cent from ‌0.5 per cent at a two-day policy meeting concluding on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices, matched a median market forecast and was steady from the year-on-year pace of rise ‍in October.

An index stripping away volatile fresh food and fuel costs, which is closely watched by the BOJ as a better gauge of underlying price trends, rose 3.0 per cent in ​November from a ‌year earlier, compared with a 3.1 per cent increase in October.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The BOJ exited a decade-long, radical stimulus programme ​last year and raised short-term interest rates to 0.5 per cent in ⁠January on the view ‌Japan was on the cusp of sustainably hitting its ​2 per cent inflation target.

With stubbornly high food prices keeping inflation above its 2 per cent target, a growing ‍number of BOJ board members have signaled their readiness to ⁠vote for a rate hike to avoid being behind the ​curve in addressing ‌the risk of too-high inflation.