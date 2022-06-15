Japan's core machinery orders post surprise double-digit growth

TOKYO : Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose in April, at the fastest pace in 18 months, as business spending remained defiantly robust against uncertainties such as higher energy prices and China's COVID-19 lockdowns.

The surge in the closely watched barometer of business investment bodes well for Japan's corporate sector and the broader economy, which faces global inflation and a rapid yen decline to 24-year-lows.

Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series considered an early indicator of capital expenditure in coming two to three quarters, grew 10.8 per cent in April from the previous month, marking the biggest monthly growth since October 2020, the Cabinet Office data showed.

It was far stronger than economists' median forecast of a 1.5 per cent dip and followed a 7.1 per cent jump in March.

"It was a strong figure despite concerns about global supply chains such as the Ukraine war and China's lockdown, as well as inflationary pressures on profits," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

Machinery orders from manufacturers rose 10.3 per cent, led by electronic machinery, information technology and auto sectors, according to the data released on Wednesday.

"Sectors related to the semiconductor-making equipments carried on active investments, while carmakers turned more positive" in April, a government official told a press briefing.

Orders from service firms advanced 8.9 per cent, driven by strong demand from transportation and financial companies.

External orders rose 52.1 per cent in April, posting the biggest growth since February 2021.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude volatile numbers from shipping and electric power utilities, gained 19.0 per cent in April, the data showed.

The government upgraded its assessment of machinery orders for the first time since December, saying they appeared to be picking up.

The world's third-largest economy contracted an annualised 0.5 per cent in January-March quarter as coronavirus curbs kept private consumption stagnant. Analysts have cited supply chain disruptions among the downside risks to Japan's rebound in the current quarter.