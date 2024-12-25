Logo
Business

Japan's corporate service inflation accelerates in November
FILE PHOTO: People are reflected on a wall as they cross a road at Tokyo's business district, Japan, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

25 Dec 2024 08:07AM
TOKYO : A leading indicator of Japan's service-sector inflation hit 3.0 per cent in November, accelerating for a second straight month, data showed on Wednesday, backing up the central bank's view that rising wages are prodding more firms to pass on higher costs.

Service-sector inflation is being closely watched by the Bank of Japan for clues on whether demand-driven price gains are broadening enough to justify raising interest rates further.

The November year-on-year gain in the services producer price index, which measures the price companies charge each other for services, accelerated from a 2.9 per cent gain in October, BOJ data showed.

The BOJ ended negative interest rates in March and raised its short-term policy rate to 0.25 per cent in July on the view that Japan was making steady progress towards durably achieving its 2 per cent inflation target.

Governor Kazuo Ueda has said the BOJ will keep raising rates if inflation remains on track to stably hit 2 per cent as it projects.

Source: Reuters

