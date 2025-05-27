Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Japan's corporate service inflation hits 3.1% in April
Japan's corporate service inflation hits 3.1% in April

FILE PHOTO: High-rise apartment buildings and high-rise office buildings are seen along Tokyo Bay waterfront area at dusk in Tokyo, Japan November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

27 May 2025 08:20AM (Updated: 27 May 2025 09:04AM)
TOKYO :A leading indicator of Japan's service-sector inflation hit 3.1 per cent in April, data showed on Tuesday, keeping alive expectations of further interest rate hikes by the central bank.

Service-sector inflation is being closely watched by the Bank of Japan for clues on whether prospects of sustained wage gains will prod firms to continue raising prices, and keep inflation sustainably around its 2 per cent target.

The April year-on-year gain in the services producer price index, which measures the price companies charge each other for services, followed a revised 3.3 per cent increase in March, BOJ data showed.

The BOJ ended a decade-long, massive stimulus programme last year and in January raised short-term interest rates to 0.5 per cent on the view Japan was on the cusp of durably meeting its 2 per cent inflation target.

While the central bank has signalled readiness to raise rates further, the economic repercussions from higher U.S. tariffs forced it to cut its growth forecasts and complicated decisions around the timing of the next rate increase.

A Reuters poll, taken on May 7-13, showed most economists expect the BOJ to hold rates steady through September with a small majority forecasting a hike by year-end.

Source: Reuters
