TOKYO, Nov 25 : A key gauge of Japan's service-sector inflation jumped 4.2 per cent in October from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, a sign of broadening price pressures that bolster the case for a near-term interest rate hike by the central bank.

The year-on-year rise in the services producer price index, which tracks the prices that companies charge each other for services, followed a revised 3.8 per cent gain in September, data from the Bank of Japan showed.

The increase was driven largely by rising costs of ocean freight transportation, leasing and higher hotel charges, the data showed.

The data is closely watched by the BOJ for clues on the extent to which companies are passing on rising labour costs to service-related prices.

With stubbornly high energy costs and rising import prices from a weak yen adding to inflationary pressures, the BOJ raised its policy rate to 1.25 per cent in September after delivering a hike in June – a shorter interval than the roughly twice-a-year hikes seen in 2024 and 2025.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has signalled the bank's readiness to keep raising rates to prevent inflation from deviating above its 2 per cent target.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to raise rates in December and follow up with another hike by end-March. Many see the terminal rate at around 1.75 per cent or 2.0 per cent.