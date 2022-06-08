Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's current account surplus shrinks on record imports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's current account surplus shrinks on record imports

Japan's current account surplus shrinks on record imports

FILE PHOTO: A Japan yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

08 Jun 2022 08:43AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 09:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's current account surplus shrank sharply in April as record imports overwhelmed exports, swinging the trade balance into the red, data showed on Wednesday, stoking some concerns about the country's long-term purchasing power.

Japan's current account surplus stood at 501 billion yen ($3.77 billion) in April, the data showed, down 628 billion yen from the same month a year earlier.

It was the third straight month of a surplus and broadly in line with economists' median forecast for a surplus of 511 billion yen in a Reuters poll.

Surging fuel purchasing costs pushed up overall imports by 32.8 per cent year-on-year to a record amount, outpacing export growth led by steel and car shipments.

The current account data underscored the change in Japan's economic structure as the country earns hefty returns from its portfolio investment and direct investment overseas, which have replaced trade as a main driver of its current account gains.

Some analysts are concerned that Japan's current account surplus may keep shrinking although it is backed by hefty returns on investment overseas, for now.

The current account surplus has been declining for four fiscal years in a row to March 2022.

Although a weak yen helped inflate the cost of imports, its boost to exports was not as great as it once was due to an ongoing shift of exporters' production abroad.

($1 = 132.7800 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us