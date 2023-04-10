Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's current account swings back to black on overseas investment
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's current account swings back to black on overseas investment

Japan's current account swings back to black on overseas investment

FILE PHOTO: A Japan Yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

10 Apr 2023 08:42AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 08:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's current account swung to a surplus in February, reflecting hefty returns on securities investments and easing some concerns about any weakening of the country's purchasing power, after the previous month's record deficit.

The current account surplus stood at 2.1972 trillion yen ($16.59 billion) in February, smaller than a 2.5357 trillion yen surplus forecast by a Reuters poll of 16 economists. That followed the prior month's 1.9893 trillion yen deficit, which was caused by effects of the Chinese New Year holidays in January.

In February, a weak yen and rises in global interest rates helped drive the amount of primary income gains from Japanese investments overseas to a record amount, a MOF official said.

The income surplus stood at 3.4407 trillion yen, more than enough to offset the trade deficit of 604.1 billion yen, the data showed.

"As a weak yen and commodity price hikes run their course, imports will be on decline, which will cause trade deficits to narrow," said Kenta Maruyama, economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting.

"Recovery in inbound tourism will also help service deficit to contract. As a result, current account surplus will expand gradually from now on," he said.

That reflected the trend in which the country increasingly earns income from capital parked abroad rather than sales of goods and services.

The data underscores the pain that high energy costs and a weak yen were inflicting on Japan's economy, the world's third biggest, which relies heavily on imports of fuel and raw materials.

Japan's position as an export powerhouse has also waned in recent years, in part because companies have moved production overseas, making overseas investment a pillar of the country's earning power.

($1 = 132.4400 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.