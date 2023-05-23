Japan's Daiichi Sankyo invests $80 million to expand Brazilian plant

SAO PAULO : Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo said on Monday it will invest around 400 million reais ($80 million) to expand its Brazilian operations, part of a plan to boost its healthcare unit including launching new products in the coming years.

The company, which markets several types of medicines including Hirudoid cream, said in a statement it will use the funds to expand production, packaging and warehouse capacity at its Barueri city factory, located in southeastern Sao Paulo state.

The plant expansion is expected to increase local production to 900 million tablets annually by 2025, up from the 350 million currently.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)