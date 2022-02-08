Logo
Japan's Dec household spending falls for 5th straight month
FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
FILE PHOTO: People are reflected in the windows of a dapartment store in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
08 Feb 2022 08:06AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 08:06AM)
TOKYO : Japan's household spending posted an annual drop for the fifth straight month in December, as consumer demand struggled to recover before a resurgence in coronavirus infections due to the Omicron variant.

The extended spending decline casts a cloud over the broader recovery prospects of the world's third-largest economy, which has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels largely due to weakness in consumer demand.

Real wages posted their biggest monthly fall in 19 months in December, separate data showed, as global inflationary pressures and a rise in part-time workers hurt households' purchasing power.

Household spending fell 0.2per cent in December from a year earlier, government data showed, weaker than the market forecast of a 0.3per cent gain in a Reuters poll.

The month-on-month figures were nearly flat, gaining 0.1per cent, weaker than a forecast 0.7per cent rise.

The weak figures raise some concerns for policymakers hoping a rebound in consumer demand will support the economy as higher import costs due to soaring global inflation are squeezing corporate profits.

Government data on Tuesday also showed inflation-adjusted real wages lost 2.2per cent year-on-year in December, the biggest fall since a 2.3per cent drop in May 2020, and boding ill for a stronger economic recovery.

Japan's economy is expected to have grown an annualised 5.8per cent in October-December due to low COVID-19 cases at the time, but the recent spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant has cast doubts on the strength of service spending.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes and Karishma Singh)

Source: Reuters

