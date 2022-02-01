Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.7per cent in December
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Dec jobless rate falls as monthly employment gain hits near 36-year high

Japan's Dec jobless rate falls as monthly employment gain hits near 36-year high

FILE PHOTO: Office workers are reflected in a glass railing as they cross a street during lunch hour in Tokyo June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

01 Feb 2022 08:13AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 08:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.7per cent in December as employment posted the biggest monthly gain in nearly 36 years, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was lower than the 2.8per cent in the previous month, which was also the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The seasonally adjusted number of employed people grew by 490,000, the biggest gain since January 1986, to 66.7 million in December.

"Employment figures were growing in sectors such as hotel and restaurant services, reflecting low COVID-19 cases in December," a government official said.

"However, we need to pay close attention to the outlook (for employment) as coronavirus infections are rising because of the Omicron variant."

A gauge of job availability also rose. The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.16 in December, labour ministry data showed, up 0.01 point from the previous month's reading and matching a Reuters poll forecast of 1.16.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Kantaro Komiya; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Lincoln Feast)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us