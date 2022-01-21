Japan's December consumer inflation hovers at near 2-year high

TOKYO: Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.5 per cent in December from a year earlier, increasing for a second month in a row at the fastest pace in nearly two years in a sign of broadening inflationary pressures from rising fuel and raw material costs.

The increase likely won't trigger an immediate withdrawal of monetary stimulus by the Bank of Japan, with inflation still well below its 2 per cent target and driven mostly by external factors rather than strong domestic demand.

But the central bank will face the challenge of taming market speculation of an early exit from ultra-easy policy as some analysts expect one-off factors to push up consumer inflation to near 2 per cent in coming months.

The rise in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes energy costs, compared with a median market forecast for a 0.6 per cent gain. It was in line with a 0.5 per cent increase in November, which was the fastest gain since February 2020, government data showed on Friday (Jan 21).