Japan's Denso hit by apparent ransomware attack: Report
FILE PHOTO: Toyota logo is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

13 Mar 2022 05:39PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2022 06:29PM)
TOKYO: An alleged cybercrime group released a statement on Sunday (Mar 13) saying it had stolen classified information from Toyota Motor Corp's main supplier Denso and will release it on the dark web, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

The group called Pandora said it had more than 157,000 purchase orders, emails and sketches, or 1.4 terabytes worth of data, said NHK, quoting an information security firm, Mitsui Bussan Secure Directions, Inc.

A Denso spokesperson told Reuters it had detected unauthorised access using ransomware at DENSO Automotive Deutschland GmbH, a group company that handles sales and engineering in Germany, on Thursday.

The Denso spokesperson declined to confirm the NHK report but said production and business activities have not been affected at this point.

Pandora has allegedly carried out cyber attacks using ransomware that encrypts company data and demands ransom in exchange for not divulging the data, NHK reported.

One of Toyota's suppliers was hit by a cyberattack late last month that shut down Japan's largest automaker's domestic production for one day on Mar 1, affecting an output of around 13,000 vehicles.

Source: Reuters/vc

