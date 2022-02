TAIPEI : Japan's Denso Corp has agreed to take a minority stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's majority-owned manufacturing subsidiary in Japan, the contract chipmaker said on Tuesday.

Denso will invest $350 million in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc, TSMC's chip factory in southern Japan, for a more than 10per cent equity stake, TSMC said in a statement.

