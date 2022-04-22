Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's draft relief measures include higher fuel aid, extra budget
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's draft relief measures include higher fuel aid, extra budget

Japan's draft relief measures include higher fuel aid, extra budget

FILE PHOTO: Businessmen wearing protective face masks walk on a pedestrian bridge, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in a business district in Tokyo, Japan Jun 24, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato)

22 Apr 2022 11:32AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 12:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's government will raise the cap for gasoline subsidies and replenish state reserves by compiling an extra budget to cushion the economic blow from rising raw material costs, a draft of its planned relief package obtained by Reuters showed on Friday (Apr 22).

The package will incorporate most of the spending proposals made by the ruling coalition on Thursday, such as cash payments to low-income households with children, the draft showed.

The government will also pledge to compile another "comprehensive" package of measures to support the economy after laying out an annual outline of its long-term economic and fiscal policy in June, according to the draft.

"The government must be vigilant to the impact recent yen falls could have on households and importers," said the draft of the package, which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration is expected to announce next week.

Kishida is under pressure to ramp up fiscal spending to ease the pain on households and retailers from rising fuel and raw material costs, driven by the crisis in Ukraine and aggravated by the inflationary effect of recent yen declines.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Japan economy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us