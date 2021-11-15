Japan's economy contracts for first time in 2 quarters

TOKYO : Japan's economy contracted at an annualised rate of 3.0per cent in July-September from the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday, posting the first decline in two quarters as resurgent coronavirus infections hurt consumer spending.

The gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into a quarterly drop of 0.8per cent, worse than economists' median estimate of a 0.2per cent contraction, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, fell 1.1per cent, versus a 0.5per cent decline expected by economists, the data showed.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)