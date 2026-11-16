Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks in July-September as consumption falters

TOKYO, Nov 16 : Japan's economy contracted by an annualised 0.1 per cent in the July-September quarter, government data showed on Monday, reflecting weak consumer spending as households grappled with elevated living costs.

The first contraction in four quarters underscores the uneven nature of Japan's economic recovery, with households remaining vulnerable to persistent inflation despite rising wages.

Still, the weakness is unlikely to be viewed by policymakers as a brake on Japan's moderate recovery, with resilient corporate activity, rising real wages and robust demand for artificial intelligence-related investment underpinning growth.

The gross domestic product data compared with a median market forecast of 0.3 per cent annualised growth in a Reuters poll, and followed a revised 1.7 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

The reading translated into a quarterly fall of 0.02 per cent, compared with the median estimate of a 0.1 per cent increase.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of economic output, fell 0.3 per cent, compared with a market estimate of a 0.2 per cent decline.

Household spending was hurt by persistent price pressures and poor weather, including heavy rain and typhoons during the quarter. Demand for automobiles and air conditioners retreated following the temporary boost in the previous quarter from tax and regulatory changes.

Capital spending, a key driver of private demand, rose 1.6 per cent, versus a market forecast for a 1.5 per cent increase, backed by investment in labour-saving technologies and AI-related projects.

Net external demand, or exports minus imports, knocked 0.6 per centage point off growth, compared with a market forecast for a 0.4 per centage point drag on GDP growth.

Imports rose sharply as oil and other energy purchases recovered after Japan diversified procurement following disruptions linked to the war in the Middle East.

The latest data will be closely scrutinised by the Bank of Japan as it assesses whether the economy can withstand further interest-rate increases.

With stubbornly high energy costs and rising import prices from a weak yen adding to inflationary pressures, the BOJ has stepped up its policy tightening this year, delivering interest rate hikes in June and September.

A monthly survey by the Japan Center for Economic Research of 37 economists showed Japan's economy is expected to grow 0.89 per cent in fiscal 2026 and 1.02 per cent in fiscal 2027, suggesting economists see growth remaining modest but resilient.

Japan's longer-term growth challenges remain in focus, with the International Monetary Fund projecting the country will slip to the world's sixth-largest economy in nominal dollar terms in 2027 in dollar terms, overtaken by India and Britain. Japan is currently the world's fourth-largest after Germany.