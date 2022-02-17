Logo
Japan's Eneos to consider resuming Iran oil imports if nuclear deal is revived -chair
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Eneos Holdings and Eneos Corporation is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

17 Feb 2022 02:29PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 02:29PM)
TOKYO : Japan's biggest oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc will consider resuming oil imports from Iran if an agreement to revive a 2015 nuclear deal is reached, though the company has not begun such preparations yet, its chairman said on Thursday.

It will take about two-to-three months to resume oil imports from Iran if and after such an agreement on the nuclear deal is made as the refiner will need to make various arrangements such as insurance and shipping, Eneos Chairman Tsutomu Sugimori told reporters.

France on Wednesday said a decision on salvaging Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was just days away and that it was now up to Tehran to make the political choice while Tehran called on Western powers to be "realistic."

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

