Japan's Eneos gets much higher fuel oil requests from utilities for April-Sept
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Eneos Holdings and Eneos Corporation is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2020. Picture taken August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

23 May 2022 02:23PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 02:31PM)
TOKYO : Japan's top oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc has received higher requests from local utilities for fuel oil to be used in oil-fired power plants for April-September, but it will be able to meet only a part of the request, its chairman said.

For the first half of this financial year that started on April 1, Eneos has received strong requests for fuel oil that is 112 per cent higher than a year earlier, but it can only offer limited supply that is 44 per cent higher than a year earlier, Eneos Chairman Tsutomu Sugimori told a news conference.

Source: Reuters

