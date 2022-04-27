Logo
Japan's Eneos restarts CDUs in Sendai and Chiba after quake shutdown
FILE PHOTO: JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp's Eneos brand logo on a tanker lorry in a train at a station nearby its refinery in Yokohama, Japan February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

27 Apr 2022 11:33AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 11:33AM)
TOKYO : Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, has restarted the 145,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) in Sendai refinery on April 25 after a strong earthquake activated a safety shutdown system in March, a company spokesperson said.

The refiner, which is a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc, has also restarted the 129,000 bpd CDU at its Chiba refinery on April 24, the spokesperson said on Wednesday. The unit had been shut since mid-March due to an external power outage following the earthquake.

Source: Reuters

