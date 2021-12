Japan's Eneos says tender offer for Nippo completed

TOKYO : Japan's Eneos Holdings said on Saturday that a tender offer aimed at taking Nippo Corp private has succeeded with 35.86per cent of shareholders agreeing to sell their stake in the Japanese roadbuilder.

Oil refiner Eneos owns 57per cent of Nippo, a 114-year old Tokyo-based company. The tender offer was for the remaining 43per cent of the company that Eneos does not already own.

Some minority shareholders had been opposed to the tender offer, saying it valued Nippo too low.

