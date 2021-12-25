Logo
Japan's Eneos says tender offer for Nippo completed
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Eneos Holdings and Eneos Corporation is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

25 Dec 2021 01:44PM (Updated: 25 Dec 2021 01:40PM)
TOKYO : Japan's Eneos Holdings said on Saturday that a tender offer aimed at taking Nippo Corp private has succeeded with 35.86per cent of shareholders agreeing to sell their stake in the Japanese roadbuilder.

Oil refiner Eneos owns 57per cent of Nippo, a 114-year old Tokyo-based company. The tender offer was for the remaining 43per cent of the company that Eneos does not already own.

Some minority shareholders had been opposed to the tender offer, saying it valued Nippo too low.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Source: Reuters

