Japan's Eneos says unplanned shutdown begins at 77,000-bpd unit at Kawasaki

TOKYO :Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, experienced an unplanned shutdown of the 77,000 barrels-per-day No.3 crude distillation unit at its Kawasaki refinery near Tokyo, starting June 4, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The company declined to provide a reason for the shutdown or an expected timeline for resuming operation.

The refiner, part of Eneos Holdings, restarted another crude distillation unit, the 105,000-bpd No.3 CDU at its Mizushima-B refinery in western Japan on June 3, following a scheduled turnaround that began on February 26, the spokesperson said.

At the same refinery, the company had resumed operations at the 95,200-bpd No.2 CDU on May 16 after an unplanned shutdown that started on April 24.

Also on May 16, Eneos shut the 141,000-bpd CDU at its Sakai refinery in western Japan for scheduled maintenance, with plans to restart it in early July, the spokesperson added.