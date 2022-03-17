Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Eneos shuts Sendai, Chiba refineries after quake
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Eneos shuts Sendai, Chiba refineries after quake

Japan's Eneos shuts Sendai, Chiba refineries after quake

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Eneos Holdings and Eneos Corporation is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

17 Mar 2022 01:52PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 02:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, shut its Sendai refinery including the 145,000 barrel-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted Japan's northeast coast off Fukushima late on Wednesday, a company spokesperson said.

The strong quake activated a safety shutdown system at the Sendai refinery, the spokesperson said on Thursday.

The refiner, a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc, also shut its Chiba refinery, including the 129,000 bpd CDU, as well as one of the two CDUs in its Kawasaki refinery, due to an external power outage, the spokesperson said.

Eneos does not know when the facilities will be back online, the spokesperson said, adding that there has been no confirmed damage on its facilities.

Tens of thousands of Japanese households remained without power on Thursday morning after the quake struck shortly before midnight, throwing a swathe of northeastern Japan into darkness, severing key transportation links and killing four.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us