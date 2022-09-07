Japan's ex-currency diplomat sees no need for yen-buying intervention

(Refiles to correct name in paragraph 3)

TOKYO : Japan does not need to intervene in the exchange-rate market to stem yen falls, as such a move would be ineffective in countering broad dollar gains, the country's former top currency diplomat Hiroshi Watanabe told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The dollar/yen seems to be overshooting somewhat now, and could briefly touch 145 later this month. But such a move likely won't last long," he said.

"The government doesn't need to respond even if the dollar briefly touches 140 or 145 yen. It also doesn't need to conduct operations (to smooth market volatility) as exchange-rate moves are driven by broad dollar gains," Watanabe said, ruling out the chances of Tokyo's conducting solo yen-buying intervention.

