Japan's exports extend double-digit gains for sixth straight month

TOKYO : Japan's exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, though the pace of growth weakened mainly due to the deepening impact of a COVID-19 resurgence across Asia.

The trade data is unlikely to dispel worries about the outlook for Japan's economy, which has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels after taking an enormous hit from a collapse in global trade in the first quarter of 2020.

Exports rose 26.2per cent in August compared with the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday, marking the sixth straight month of double-digit growth as strong demand for chip-making equipment offset slowing U.S. and E.U.-bound shipments of cars.

The growth was slower than the 34.0per cent growth expected by economists in a Reuters poll and the 37.0per cent advance in the previous month.

"The semiconductor issue had quite a big impact, which weighed on car exports a lot," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"I think it's likely to impact exports at least until the year-end as bottlenecks in parts supply in Southeast Asia continue."

Policymakers are under pressure to keep the fragile recovery intact, which has been thrown into doubt due to a resurgence of the pandemic in other parts of Asia.

While vaccination rates are improving and daily COVID-19 infections appear to have peaked, analysts expect Japan to see annualised 1.2per cent growth https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-q3-growth-forecast-more-than-halved-covid-19-impact-2021-09-14 in the current quarter, much slower than projected last month, a Reuters poll on Tuesday showed.

By destination, shipments to China, Japan's largest trading partner, rose 12.6per cent year-on-year in August, led by chemicals and semiconductor parts, the data showed.

Exports to the United States, the world's top economy, soared 22.8per cent, as strong demand for power-generating machines offset a decline in car shipments.

Shipments to Asia as a whole gained 26.1per cent, their slowest pace in five months, while those to the European Union advanced 29.9per cent in August.

Imports jumped 44.7per cent in August compared with the same month a year earlier, versus the median estimate for a 40.0per cent increase, bringing a trade deficit of 635.4 billion yen (US$5.81 billion) versus the median estimate for a 47.7 billion yen shortfall.

The trade data follows the Reuters Tankan poll on Wednesday, which found confidence among Japanese manufacturers fell to a five-month low in September as the latest wave of COVID-19 forced factory halts around Asia.

(US$1 = 109.4200 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)