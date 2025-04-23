Logo
Japan's Fanuc says it cannot provide FY2025/26 forecasts due to tariff uncertainties
Japan's Fanuc says it cannot provide FY2025/26 forecasts due to tariff uncertainties

FILE PHOTO: An inventory of manufacturing robots, waiting to be shipped to customers, are seen in a FANUC American facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. August 11, 2021. Picture taken August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File photo

23 Apr 2025 02:52PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2025 03:08PM)
TOKYO : Japanese robotics company Fanuc Corp said on Wednesday it was not able to report its forecasts for the current fiscal year ending in March 2026 due to "numerous uncertain factors" including U.S. tariffs and their global economic impact.

"We plan to carefully assess the impact of tariffs in the United States and other factors, and promptly disclose the forecast once a reasonable calculation becomes feasible," Fanuc said in an annual earnings disclosure.

(This story has been refiled to clarify in the headline that the forecasts is for fiscal year 2025/26, not FY2026)

Source: Reuters
