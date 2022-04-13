Japan's finance minister says rapid yen moves 'undesirable'

TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday (Apr 13) that rapid moves in the yen were "undesirable", and warned that the government was watching currency moves closely.

"Currency rates move on various factors, not just on the interest rate gap between the United States and Japan," Suzuki told parliament, when asked whether prospects of steady US interest rate hikes and the Bank of Japan's continuing its ultra-low interest rate policy were accelerating yen falls.

"It's important for exchange rates to move stably," he said.