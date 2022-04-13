Logo
Japan's finance minister says rapid yen moves 'undesirable'
Japan's new Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki wearing a protective mask, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 5, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

13 Apr 2022 10:01AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 10:28AM)
TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday (Apr 13) that rapid moves in the yen were "undesirable", and warned that the government was watching currency moves closely.

"Currency rates move on various factors, not just on the interest rate gap between the United States and Japan," Suzuki told parliament, when asked whether prospects of steady US interest rate hikes and the Bank of Japan's continuing its ultra-low interest rate policy were accelerating yen falls.

"It's important for exchange rates to move stably," he said.

Source: Reuters/ng

