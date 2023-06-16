Japan's finance minister says sharp forex moves are undesirable

TOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Friday, when asked about the yen's recent weakening, said sharp currency movements are undesirable.

"Currency levels should be set by markets, reflecting fundamentals," Suzuki told reporters. "Excessive volatility is undesirable and it should move stably. We will continue to watch closely from now on as well."

He also said he expected the Bank of Japan to work closely with the government and conduct policy firmly to achieve the 2 per cent inflation target in a sustainable and stable manner.

The yen fell as much as 1 per cent to 141.50 per U.S. dollar this week, the lowest since Nov. 23, with analysts on the lookout for further signs of currency intervention.