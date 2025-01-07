Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan finance minister issues fresh warning against weak yen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan finance minister issues fresh warning against weak yen

Japan finance minister issues fresh warning against weak yen

FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/ File Photo

07 Jan 2025 10:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato issued a fresh warning against speculative yen selling on Tuesday, as the Japanese currency sank to a five-month low below 158 per dollar in volatile trade.

"The Japanese government has been alarmed by foreign exchange developments, including those driven by speculators, and will take appropriate action against excessive moves," Kato said at a regular press conference.

The dollar reached 158.33 yen on Tuesday, the highest since July 17, drawing support from higher U.S. Treasury yields.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement