Japan's finance ministry to seek $195 billion for FY 2023 debt servicing-Yomiuri

TOKYO :Japan's Ministry of Finance is set to request 26.9 trillion yen ($195.5 billion) for debt servicing in the fiscal year beginning in April 2023, Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.

That would mark a 10.9 per cent increase from an initial debt-servicing budget for this fiscal year, Yomiuri said, without citing sources.

The finance ministry declined to comment on the report.

The rise in national debt-servicing costs, or interest payments and debt redemptions, highlighted the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden that exceeds the size of Japan's economy by more than two times.

Debt servicing costs account for more than 20 per cent of Japan's annual budget spending, making it the second biggest item after the bulging social security outlay.

Based on the government's budget outline, Japan’s ministries will file their budget requests by the end of this month for negotiations towards draft budget compilation in late December.

The budget outline has not set a rigid ceiling on overall budget requests for 10 straight years, paving the way for the fiscal 2023 budget to reach a record amount, said some analysts.

Under the outline, welfare budget requests can rise to 560 billion yen to help fund the cost of supporting its fast-ageing population, which accounts for a third of the annual budget that is worth some 107 trillion yen.

($1 = 137.5700 yen)