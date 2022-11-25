Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's FTC to fine 3 utilities for antitrust practices in industrial power supply - Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's FTC to fine 3 utilities for antitrust practices in industrial power supply - Nikkei

25 Nov 2022 06:02PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 06:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Fair Trade Commission has decided to fine three major utility firms tens of billions of yen in total for breaching antitrust laws, Nikkei reported on Friday.

The regulator will penalise Chugoku Electric Power Co, Kyushu Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric Power Co for agreeing not to expand in each other's industrial power supply markets, the newspaper said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.