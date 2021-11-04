Logo
Japan's Fujifilm jumps in Tokyo trading after company releases results early
Japan's Fujifilm jumps in Tokyo trading after company releases results early

FILE PHOTO: Fujifilm's company logo (top) is seen at its exhibition hall nearby the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corp in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

04 Nov 2021 10:09AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 10:11AM)
TOKYO : Shares in Fujifilm Holdings Corp surged in early Tokyo trading on Thursday after the camera and drug maker released half-year earnings ahead of schedule, revealing a jump in sales and profit.

Fujifilm shares surged as much as 4.8per cent versus a 1per cent advance on the benchmark Nikkei index.

The company, which was scheduled to release the results after market close at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) in Tokyo, said it had inadvertently sent them to some overseas institutional investors early. That prompted Fujifilm to publish the results in Japan at 9:05 am.

The company is investigating the matter, a spokesperson said.

For the half-year, Fujifilm's sales rose 21per cent to 1.21 trillion yen (US$10.60 billion), while operating profit jumped 91per cent to 107.9 billion yen. The company raised full-year forecasts for both.

Traditionally known for photography and office equipment, Fujifilm is undergoing a three-year, US$11 billion investment plan to cement healthcare as its biggest centre of revenue and profit.

(US$1 = 114.1600 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

