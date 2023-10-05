Logo
Business

Japan's Fujitsu, Riken develop second quantum computer
Japan's Fujitsu, Riken develop second quantum computer

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Fujitsu is pictured at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai//File Photo

05 Oct 2023 10:01AM
TOKYO : Fujitsu and research institute Riken on Thursday announced the successful development of Japan's second quantum computer, as part of research efforts around the world to make the nascent technology practical.

The 64 qubit quantum computer from Fujitsu and state-backed Riken will be integrated with a 40 qubit quantum computer simulator, as researchers work to eliminate the errors which prevent such systems from providing accurate results.

"It's kind of a first or second step, we still have a long way to go," Shintaro Sato, head of Fujitsu's quantum laboratory, told reporters.

Governments and companies including IBM and Alphabet are pouring funds into research for quantum computers, which hold the promise of becoming millions of times faster that the fastest supercomputers.

IBM last year launched a 433 qubit quantum computer. Qubits, or quantum bits, are a measure of the power of quantum computers, which use quantum mechanics.

China, the U.S. and allied industrial democracies are in a race to take a lead in advanced technology including quantum computing, with President Joe Biden moving to hamper some U.S. investment in Chinese efforts to develop the technology.

Source: Reuters

