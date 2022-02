TOKYO : Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it posted a third-quarter investment return of 5.437 trillion yen ($47.29 billion) on gains from overseas stocks.

GPIF, the world's largest pension fund, managed 199.3 trillion yen of assets as of the end of December and its return on overall assets was 2.81per cent over the three month period, it said in a statement.

($1 = 114.9600 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)