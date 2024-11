TOKYO : Japan's colossal Government Investment Pension Fund (GPIF) posted an investment loss of 9.13 trillion yen ($60 billion) in the July to September quarter, it said on Friday, hit by losses on its equity and foreign bond portfolios.

One of the world's largest pension funds, the GPIF has total assets worth 252.9 trillion yen ($1.66 trillion).

($1=152.5900 yen)