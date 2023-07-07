Logo
Business

Japan's GPIF posts $72 billion return in Q4 on global equities rally
Japan's GPIF posts $72 billion return in Q4 on global equities rally

FILE PHOTO: The sign of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) is seen at its reception in Tokyo, Japan, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

07 Jul 2023 02:40PM (Updated: 07 Jul 2023 04:01PM)
TOKYO : Japan's Government Investment Pension Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it made an investment gain of 10.3 trillion yen ($71.81 billion) in January-March, ending a four-quarter losing streak.

The world's largest pension fund gained 5.41 per cent for the quarter, raising its total assets above 200 trillion yen, it said in its 2022 annual report.

Robust gains in domestic and international equity markets from January to March pushed the fund's annual return into the black to hit 2.95 trillion yen ($20.57 billion), despite losses in the first three quarters of 2022.

The fund is closely watched by global financial markets because of its enormous size.

GPIF's foreign stock portfolio posted a gain of 8.19 per cent, while its Japanese stock portfolio gained 7.03 per cent.

Its Japanese bond portfolio grew 2.12 per cent, while its foreign bond portfolio gained 4.33 per cent.

As of end-March, Japanese bonds accounted for 26.79 per cent of its portfolio and foreign bonds accounted for 24.39 per cent. Foreign equities accounted for 24.32 per cent and domestic equities 24.49 per cent.

($1 = 143.4400 yen)

Source: Reuters

