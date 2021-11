TOKYO : Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it posted a second-quarter investment return of 1.88 trillion yen (US$16.54 billion) due to gains from Japanese stocks.

GPIF, the world's largest pension fund, managed 194.1 trillion yen of assets as of end-September and its return on overall assets was 0.98per cent over the three month period, it said in a statement.

(US$1 = 113.6500 yen)

