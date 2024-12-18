Logo
Business

Japan's Honda and Nissan to begin merger talks, Nikkei reports
Business

Japan's Honda and Nissan to begin merger talks, Nikkei reports

Japan's Honda and Nissan to begin merger talks, Nikkei reports
FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is seen next to a vehicle during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo
Japan's Honda and Nissan to begin merger talks, Nikkei reports
The Honda logo is seen on a Honda car displayed at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
18 Dec 2024 01:13AM (Updated: 18 Dec 2024 01:33AM)
:Japanese auto giants Honda Motor and Nissan Motor will enter negotiations for a merger and join their resources to better compete against bigger global electric vehicle makers, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The two companies are looking to operate under a single holding company and are expected to soon sign a memorandum of understanding for the new merged entity, the report added.

Honda and Nissan were not immediately available for Reuters requests for comment.

The move comes as tough competition from Chinese EV makers add pressure on legacy brands struggling to make enough profit from their electrified ventures.

Honda and Nissan also look to eventually bring in Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan is the top shareholder with a 24 per cent stake, under the holding company, to create one of the world's largest auto groups, Nikkei reported.

The stakes of the two companies in the new entity, along with other details are to be decided later, the report said.

Source: Reuters

