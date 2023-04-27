Logo
Japan's Honda, GS Yuasa to invest US$3 billion for battery development, build plant: Nikkei
Japan's Honda, GS Yuasa to invest US$3 billion for battery development, build plant: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Honda's electric vehicle (EV) e:NP2 is displayed at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

27 Apr 2023 10:20PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 12:30AM)
TOKYO: Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd and battery maker GS Yuasa Corp will invest over ¥400 billion (US$2.99 billion) and team up to produce batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and homes, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The companies will start by building a new plant in Japan, targeting a production capacity of at least 20 gigawatt hours (GWh), the Nikkei added, without citing sources.

A joint-venture, which the companies unveiled in January, will play a central role in the development of batteries and materials as well as capital investment, the Nikkei said.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry would provide a subsidy of about ¥150 billion, the newspaper added, without specifying whether that would be only for building the factory.

A Honda spokesperson told Reuters the report was not something it had announced, and there was nothing it could answer about it at this point, while a ministry official said the same. GS Yuasa could not be immediately reached outside of regular office hours.

Source: Reuters

