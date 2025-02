TOKYO : Japan's Honda Motor said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit increased 5 per cent from a year earlier, helped by strong U.S. vehicle sales and a weak yen.

Japan's second-biggest automaker saw quarterly operating profit come in at 397.3 billion yen ($2.58 billion), versus an average estimate of 403.7 billion yen in a poll of seven analysts by LSEG.

($1 = 153.9700 yen)