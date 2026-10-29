Japan's industry ministry, Siemens Energy to partner on floating offshore wind project

TOKYO, Oct 29 : Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Siemens Energy to strengthen cooperation on floating offshore wind power and related industry development.

Here are some details:

• The two parties agreed to collaborate on developing floating offshore wind projects in Japan, strengthening the supply chain and training skilled workers

• Pursuant to the agreement, Siemens Energy will establish its first strategic operations and maintenance hub in Asia, in Japan's Hokkaido, to enhance the resilience of the wind power supply chain, METI said