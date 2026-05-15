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Japan's Inpex to buy stake in Australian Browse gas field from PetroChina
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Japan's Inpex to buy stake in Australian Browse gas field from PetroChina

Japan's Inpex to buy stake in Australian Browse gas field from PetroChina

FILE PHOTO: A view of a storage facility for Inpex's offshore Ichthys project in an industrial park in Darwin, Australia, April 21, 2017. Picture taken April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Tom Westbrook/File Photo

15 May 2026 03:38PM (Updated: 15 May 2026 04:09PM)
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MELBOURNE, May 15 : Japan's Inpex said on Friday it would buy PetroChina's 10 per cent stake in the Browse gas fields offshore Western Australia, the country's largest undeveloped gas resource.

The Japanese company did not disclose the price it paid for the Chinese giant's 10.67 per cent stake in the Brecknock, Calliance and Torosa gas fields.

It said that completion of the sales and purchase transaction would be subject to regulatory approvals and joint venture partners' agreement.

PetroChina bought its stake in the Browse project, operated by Woodside Energy, for $1.63 billion in December 2012 from BHP.

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The fields are earmarked to supply gas to the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas facility, also run by Woodside. The The long-delayed Browse project is expected to cost A$48.7 billion ($35 billion), including carbon capture.

The Japanese company also recently took a position in the onshore Beetaloo shale gas basin in the Northern Territory.

($1 = 1.3949 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters
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